Chicago adds state to quarantine travel order, warns Michigan could be next

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that Florida has been added to the city's travel quarantine list and warned that Michigan added next week

Florida joins a list of 30 other states and territories on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

State health officials reported 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with an additional 46 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 382,985 cases and 9,568 deaths tied to COVID-19

