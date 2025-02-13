Three key Chicago agency leaders announce resignations on same day

Three key Chicago agency leaders — the aviation commissioner, the executive director of OEMC, and the chief administrator of COPA — are stepping down.

What we know:

Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee announced her retirement Thursday after seven years. Her last day will be April 15.

Rhee has led O'Hare and Midway airports since the Rahm Emanuel administration, according to the Chicago mayor's office.

About an hour later, Mayor Johnson revealed that Jose Tirado, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), was stepping down after nearly three years in the role.

At the same time, Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), also announced her resignation after four years. Kersten did not provide a reason for her departure.

What they're saying:

Mayor Johnson praised Rhee for her decades of service, saying, "Throughout her decades-long career, Commissioner Rhee embodied the best of public service, and she has left an indelible mark on our airports and our city. Her work has improved the travel experience for hundreds of millions of visitors that will be felt for generations to come. Her unwavering commitment to diverse businesses of all types and sizes has opened countless doors for Chicagoans who have been shut out for far too long. I want to thank Commissioner Rhee for her tremendous service to our city and our people."

"I am eternally grateful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me and am extremely proud of the work that’s been accomplished to move our City and our airports forward," said CDA Commissioner Rhee. "I would like to thank my team at the department of Aviation and my colleagues for their incredible dedication to public service."

Kersten reflected on her time at COPA, saying:

"Over the last four years, it has been a privilege to lead this agency in the service of all Chicagoans and I am incredibly proud of the transformative work that has been accomplished during my tenure. COPA has established itself as a truly independent and transparent voice in Chicago’s broader community safety system, which is imperative in building trust in police accountability. During the last four years, COPA has made significant operational advancements resulting in near total compliance with the Federal Consent Decree and a historically low investigative caseload. COPA has also established itself as a national leader in civilian oversight with respect to our transparency and community engagement efforts. These achievements leave COPA and its next leader well-positioned to continue this critical work going forward. I leave this role with deep appreciation and respect for the committed staff and leadership at COPA. It is truly the commitment and efforts of many who have made COPA’s progress possible and who will carry forward its success in the future."

Tirado thanked Mayor Johnson and others for their commitment to public safety.

"My departure from OEMC has been planned since early January and I want to thank Mayor Johnson and his administration, the staff at OEMC, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department for their commitment to our residents and the opportunity to serve alongside them during this summer’s Democratic Convention among many other events and missions," said Jose Tirado, OEMC, Executive Director. "I especially want to thank the 911 and 311 operators at OEMC, who are the first line of response to every public safety incident called into the City of Chicago. The importance of the work that they do cannot be highlighted enough."

Mayor Johnson praised Tirado for his leadership, noting reductions in crime and the successful hosting of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

"On behalf of our city, I want to thank Jose Tirado for his years of dedicated service and commitment to community safety," said Mayor Johnson. "During his tenure, thanks to his leadership and our collaborative approaches, our city began to see reductions in crime across all categories and we successfully hosted the 2024 Democratic National Convention and several other large-scale events and conventions. I wish him all the best in this next chapter as we look forward to building upon the progress we have made together."

What's next:

At this time, it is unclear who will replace Kersten as COPA’s chief administrator.

The front-runner to replace Rhee is Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chief Operating Officer, John Roberson, who served as aviation commissioner under former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Following Tirado's departure from OEMC, the mayor's office announced Francisco Velez, deputy district chief and special events liaison, would serve as interim executive director.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.