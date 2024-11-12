Man wanted in connection to aggravated battery on Chicago's West Side

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated battery that took place earlier this month in West Garfield Park.

The incident occurred on Nov. 6 at approximately 2:39 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police reported that the man seen in the video above was observed leaving the area shortly after a person was assaulted with a blunt object.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact Area Four Violent Crimes Detectives at (312) 746-8251.