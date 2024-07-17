Chicago Air and Water Show 2024: Everything you need to know

Chicago's Air and Water Show is returning next month to celebrate 64 years of thrills.

Rehearsal will take place on Friday, August 9, followed by the show on Saturday and Sunday. The event was moved a week earlier due to the Democratic National Convention.

It is one of the many events taking place in August, with Lollapalooza set for the first weekend and neighborhood festivals continuing through the month's end.

This is the largest free air and water show in the country. However, the two-day extravaganza wasn't always this spectacular. It has evolved from a "Family Day" celebration with an $88 budget to now attracting more than one million spectators.

Who's performing?

Headliners include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will showcase their skills while flying aircraft that reach speeds of nearly 1,400 mph.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, are also headlining. Their Demonstration Team consists of 26 soldiers who perform at some of the country's largest festivals and sporting events.

Jets perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show 2021 in Chicago, the United States, on Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Additional performers are:

Military Performers:

U.S. Navy F-35C

U.S. Marine Corps 4-35B

U.S. Air Force C-17

U.S. Air Force KC-135

U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

U.S. Air Force B-1B

U.S. Army AH-64

U.S. Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR)

Civilian Performers:

RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics

Trojan Phlyers - T-28 (2-ship)

Bill Stein Edge 540

Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot

Susan Dacy - Big Red Stearman Biplane

Ed "Hamster" Hamill - Folds of Honor Biplane

What's the best place to view the show?

The best location for spectators is on the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton Avenue. The show's focus will be on North Avenue Beach. Attendees can access the lakefront beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Food vendors will be located throughout the lakefront and public restrooms are scattered throughout the beach area.

The rehearsal performance on Friday will take place at North Avenue Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How can I get to the show?

The city encourages spectators to use public transportation. Additional CTA buses and trains will be used to accommodate the over one million expected attendees.

No beach parking is available and there are limited parking spots at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Millennium Park Garage will offer a pre-purchase discount and free shuttles to North Avenue Beach.

The city advises taxi and rideshare passengers to avoid being dropped off at the entrance of North Avenue Beach to prevent traffic congestion.

For the latest updates, visit the city's website.