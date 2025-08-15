Air and Water Show rehearsal dazzles in Chicago sky

Friday was rehearsal day for the Chicago Air and Water Show, and for some people, it's the best day to be on the lakefront.

There are fewer people, a good view, and the natural beauty of Chicago.

The Air and Water Show is the biggest free event of its kind, showing off the country's military aircraft, the city's seaworthy showstoppers, and civilian stunt performers, demonstrating precision, skill and teamwork at a thrilling level.

Golden Knight Sgt. Brandon Hexum has done about 1,300 parachute jumps and will perform in Chicago for a third year.

"We should be able to go full altitude," Hexum said. "There’s going to be guys doing canopy relative work. That's where they crash one parachute into another, then they'll strap together, so there'll be multiple parachutes flying as one."

Rehearsal day is a show, but the official shows are Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. A million spectators are expected each day.

Prime viewing is from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street Beach, with many of the stunts centered at North Avenue beach.

The Chicago Air and Water show is summer's Blaze of Glory, the last big event, and once you get here, all you have to do to enjoy it, is look up.