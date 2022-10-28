Chicago alderman and former cop working to end police suicides

A former Chicago police officer and current alderman is working to put an end to police suicides.

Alderman Anthony Napolitano is calling for three City Council committees to hold a hearing to discuss using alternative treatments for suicide prevention and PTSD.

The two treatments are not currently covered by city insurance.

The treatments include two injections that have been used by US soldiers that were at risk of committing suicide.

Eighteen CPD officers have taken their own lives since 2019.