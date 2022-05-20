Expand / Collapse search

Chicago alderman pushes for Edgewater church to receive landmark status to avoid demolition

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Edgewater
Landmark process moves forward for historic Edgewater church

A bid to demolish a historical church in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood has been halted.

CHICAGO - Just call it divine intervention.

Epworth United Methodist Church on North Kenmore Avenue was recently sold. The 130-year-old campus was slated for redevelopment and the owners had applied for a demolition permit.

Alderman Harry Osterman of the 48th Ward says the application was withdrawn after he initiated a process to get the church landmark status.