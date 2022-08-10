Chicago Alderwoman Sophia King announces run for mayor

The race to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded, as 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King announced her candidacy Wednesday.

King is the seventh African American and ninth candidate overall to announce.

In a campaign video, King discusses the city's problem with violent crime and Mayor Lightfoot's sometimes controversial style of governing.

"Violence is not an abstract problem to me. I have seen the pain it causes way too many times. There's no question about it. We have to hold the people who commit violent crimes accountable, and we have to hold our leaders accountable too," said King.

Other contenders looking to unseat Lightfoot include State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, South Side Ald. Roderick Sawyer, community activist Ja’Mal Green, and businessman Willie Wilson.

Lightfoot was first elected in 2019. After getting just 17% in the first round, she swept all 50 of Chicago’s wards as a political outsider and reform candidate.

The first round of voting for mayor is February 28th. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent, the two top finishers compete in a runoff election on April 4th.