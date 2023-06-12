Chicago ballerina empowers young girls through Alyssia's Dream

A young Chicago ballerina is making dreams come true, as she's spinning up scholarships for girls who want to dance.

If you're a fan of the Joffrey Ballet, you may have seen her on stage.

Alyssia Duda has been dancing since she was 3 years old. She recently won broad recognition for her nonprofit when she was crowned the newest Miss Windy City's Outstanding Teen.

She is using her notoriety to help other young girls take the stage.

"My organization is Alyssia's Dream and the purpose of Alyssia's Dream is to help young girls of color pursue their dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer by providing dance scholarships and lessons in dance. I created this organization because a lot of my fellow dance mates were dropping out of ballet due to the cost of ballet," she said.

For more information on scholarship opportunities, visit AlyssiaDuda.com. She also has a children's book available on the site that is adorable.