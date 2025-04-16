Chicago apartment shooting: Boy, 17, charged in 2023 murder
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection with a 2023 shooting in the lobby of a Bronzeville apartment building.
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on May 13, 2023 in an apartment building in the 2700 block of South State Street.
The teen got into an argument with a 30-year-old man when he started shooting.
The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Thomas Johnson, Jr.
The 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
He has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and previous FOX 32 reporting.