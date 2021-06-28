Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from MON 11:28 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Chicago-area residents on alert for flash flooding ahead of Monday downpours


 
Weather


Chicago-area residents on alert for flash floods ahead of more rain

FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez reports...

CHICAGO - Residents along the Des Plaines River and many other Chicago-area waterways are on alert today for potential flooding.

While the sun is making appearances off and on, there is the potential for downpours sometime today.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday evening for portions of Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Illinois counties affected include DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Northern Cook, Central Cook, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will, Eastern Will, and Lake.

In Indiana, the flash flood watch includes Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton Counties.

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on June 28th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

The ground is already rain soaked in many parts of Chicago and the suburbs.

Any new rainfall could lead to flooding in ditches, farm fields and roadways. The downpour could cause water levels to rise suddenly in creeks and rivers. 

Basement flooding is a possibility in more urban areas.

While not all areas will see rain, some could experience torrential downpours over the next few days.
 