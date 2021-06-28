Chicago-area residents on alert for flash flooding ahead of Monday downpours

Residents along the Des Plaines River and many other Chicago-area waterways are on alert today for potential flooding.

While the sun is making appearances off and on, there is the potential for downpours sometime today.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday evening for portions of Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Illinois counties affected include DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Northern Cook, Central Cook, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will, Eastern Will, and Lake.

In Indiana, the flash flood watch includes Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton Counties.

The ground is already rain soaked in many parts of Chicago and the suburbs.

Any new rainfall could lead to flooding in ditches, farm fields and roadways. The downpour could cause water levels to rise suddenly in creeks and rivers.

Basement flooding is a possibility in more urban areas.

While not all areas will see rain, some could experience torrential downpours over the next few days.

