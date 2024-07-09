Chicago area residents urged to conserve water to help prevent flooding

Chicago area residents were encouraged to conserve water ahead of heavy rainfall expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) urged residents to reduce water use before, during and after the storm to protect water quality and prevent flooding.

After several days of rain, the MWRD said there is less capacity to hold and treat water. Water conservation ahead of additional rainfall can help reduce the amount of water in city sewers.

MWRD usually treats 1.47 billion gallons of wastewater each day, but that number can reach over 2 million during heavy rainfall and the sewers run out of room.

A Flood Watch was issued for the Greater Chicago Area from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents can find more ways to prepare for heavy rainfall on the MWRD website.