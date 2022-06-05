Expand / Collapse search

Chicago area students rally for gun control amid string of mass shootings

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Mass Shootings
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Students in the north suburbs rallied for change nationwide as part of National Gun Violence Awareness this weekend.

Students at Glenbrook South High School said they feel a sense of hopelessness amid a string of mass shootings across the country and the daily barrage of gunfire on Chicago's South and West sides.

The students called for comprehensive gun control legislation during a Saturday rally in Glenview's Jackman Park.

Congress is expected to vote on a gun reform package this week.