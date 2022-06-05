Chicago area students rally for gun control amid string of mass shootings
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Students in the north suburbs rallied for change nationwide as part of National Gun Violence Awareness this weekend.
Students at Glenbrook South High School said they feel a sense of hopelessness amid a string of mass shootings across the country and the daily barrage of gunfire on Chicago's South and West sides.
The students called for comprehensive gun control legislation during a Saturday rally in Glenview's Jackman Park.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
Congress is expected to vote on a gun reform package this week.