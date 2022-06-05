Chicago area students rally for gun control amid string of mass shootings

Students in the north suburbs rallied for change nationwide as part of National Gun Violence Awareness this weekend.

Students at Glenbrook South High School said they feel a sense of hopelessness amid a string of mass shootings across the country and the daily barrage of gunfire on Chicago's South and West sides.

The students called for comprehensive gun control legislation during a Saturday rally in Glenview's Jackman Park.

Congress is expected to vote on a gun reform package this week.