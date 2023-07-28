Chicago area weekend events: Wicker Park Fest, Ed Sheeran performs, Pierogi Fest and more

Happy Friday everyone!

We're all glad the weekend is here because that means there are tons of fun events and activities all around the Chicago area. If you're looking for some inspiration, we've got you covered. Here are a few ideas.

One of the summer's larger street festivals, the Wicker Park Fest, returns this weekend. Usually bringing out thousands along Milwaukee Avenue, they'll have a beer tent, lots of local food, and even a kids' area. Expect a wide variety of musical performers as well. They've got a full lineup on their website.

Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of Chicago and in town this weekend, performing at the Chicago Theatre tonight and then at Soldier Field tomorrow. Tickets are reportedly selling out fast on StubHub, so double-check about tickets. The stop is part of the British singer-songwriter's 'Mathematics' tour.

You can hunt for some new and old treasures at the Randolph Street Market Festival, back for its 20th year. The two-day event features more than 200 vendors, as well as some food and cocktail vendors to help fuel your shopping.

And the fun doesn't stop there. Here are a few more ideas for you.

The Silver Room Sound System Block Party returns to Bronzeville this Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up an 18-year run this year.

The annual Bantu Fest is coming back to Hyde Park Saturday and Sunday, celebrating the cultures of more than 30 different countries.

And if you love pierogis, make the trip over to Whiting, Indiana, for their annual Pierogi Fest, running through Sunday and featuring a wide variety of the popular dumplings.