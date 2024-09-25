Group goes on armed robbery spree across Chicago in stolen SUV

Police are looking for several suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree involving at least eight victims Tuesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 5 a.m., several men got out of a stolen BMW X1 and robbed a victim before driving off in his GMC Envoy in the 2600 block of West Pershing Road in Brighton Park, police said.

The suspects went on to rob at least seven other people at gunpoint over roughly an hour and a half, according to police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery.

The armed robberies took place at the following times and places:

At 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South California Avenue in Chicago Lawn

At 5:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Sacramento Avenue

At 5:58 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 62nd Place

At 6:05 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Karlov Avenue in West Lawn

At 6:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Parkside Avenue in Clearing

At 6:25 a.m. in the 5900 block of West 60th Street

At 6:34 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Austin Avenue

Police described the suspects as three to six men aged between 19 and 30, dressed in dark clothing and black ski masks. The carjacked GMC Envoy was later recovered.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.