Chicago Catholics celebrate Ash Wednesday as Pope Francis faces health challenge

The Brief Many Chicago Catholics participated in Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. This year's Ash Wednesday comes as Catholics around the world worry for Pope Francis, whose health has been in serious decline as he remains hospitalized.



On Ash Wednesday, Catholics took time out of their lives to get their ashes for the first day of Lent.

Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago held many services and masses on Wednesday.

Worries about Pope Francis

Big picture view:

The day has a special meaning for Catholics, especially this year, as Pope Francis’ declining health has worried many around the world.

The pope remained in the hospital as of Wednesday, with his stay nearing the three-week mark. His serious condition has stabilized, but it’s still complex.

The 88-year-old suffers from chronic lung disease and was still fighting double pneumonia.

Catholics around Holy Name Cathedral in downtown Chicago said the pope’s health weighs heavy on their minds as the leader of the Catholic Church was not able to lead the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican this year.

‘Season of renewal’

What they're saying:

Many people explained the tradition behind the ashes and what it represents for them.

"It's a season of renewal, so I think to me it's almost a bit of symbolic, and it's important that we honor it every year," said one woman.

Another man added, "It's a reminder of the good fortune that I've had in life and the things that we ought to be doing to sacrifice to try to give a little bit back."

Earlier on Wednesday, Fox 32’s cameras were there while people received their ashes, even at Union Station in the city’s downtown.

Many said the convenience of the ashes helps them with their day and helps them observe Ash Wednesday.