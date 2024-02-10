Chicago Auto Show 2024 kicks off Saturday at McCormick Place – Here's everything you need to know

The Chicago Auto Show – the nation's largest auto show – opens to the public Saturday morning at McCormick Place in South Loop.

The festivities kicked off Friday night with the First Look For Charity event. The event runs through Monday, Feb. 19.

Saturday's events begin at 10 a.m. with displays from Ford, NASCAR, Honda, Toyota, Subaru and much more.

What's at the Chicago Auto Show?

The show will have hundreds of different vehicles from 27 different manufacturers. Click here for a complete list of vehicles on display.

The 2024 show features three indoor test-track experiences where show visitors have the opportunity to go for a ride in a brand-new vehicle right on the show floor.

The indoor tracks can be found at the Ford and Hyundai displays as well as at the stand-alone EV track labeled Chicago Drives Electric.

Featured article

There will also be three outdoor test-drive opportunities. For more information about the outdoor test drives and to sign up, visit the following displays: Ford, Kia, and Subaru.

Click here for a show floor map.

RELATED: Six of Robert Downey Jr.'s classic cars will be given away at Chicago Auto Show

Auto Show Hours

The Auto Show opens every day at 10 a.m. from Saturday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 19.

The event closes at 9 p.m. on opening day and Feb. 12-18.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, the event closes at 6 p.m. On the last day, Feb. 19, the show will end at 8 p.m.

How to get to the Chicago Auto Show

The CTA Cermak- McCormick Place Green Line station is a half-mile walk from the venue. Customers traveling on other CTA rail lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:

Clinton (closest Green Line station to Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station)

Clark/Lake

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash

Adams/Wabash (closest Green Line station to LaSalle Street Station)

Roosevelt

The #3 King Drive and #21 Cermak routes provide direct access to McCormick Place and operate during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.

Metra users can use special Auto Show buses to get from the Ogilvie Transportation Center/Union Station and McCormick Place. These buses will have either "To Auto Show McCormick Place" or "Metra Stations/Via Downtown" in their destination signs. The bus charges the regular $2.25 bus fare.

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C.

Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $16. During the Chicago Auto Show, all McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Parking fees must be paid by credit card. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges.

For directions to the Auto Show visit the official website here.

Auto Show Tickets

Tickets are on sale now here. Admission is $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and children under 12. Children under 3 are free with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket.