Chicago Auto Show showcases automotive innovation and design

At the Chicago Auto Show, cars are coming alive with excitement, showcasing the latest in automotive innovation and design.

In the Concept and Technology Garage, dealers are hoping to dazzle attendees with their cutting-edge designs and forward-thinking concepts.

One standout is the all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQ, boasting a panoramic screen and executive features that have sparked a waiting list for the vehicle's release later this year. Donnelly Baxter, a spokesperson for Cadillac, said that the Escalade has always been about design. An owner doesn’t just show up in an Escalade, they arrive.

The Lucid is also an electric driving experience, which is priced at or above $100,000.

Innovations in safety take center stage as well, with advancements like brighter, faster-flashing emergency lights from Emergency Safety Solutions. Chief Safety Advocate Andrew Coetzee explains that these lights, already integrated into Tesla models, are proving to be more effective in alerting drivers to disabled vehicles, potentially becoming an industry standard.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Ford Mustang remains a nostalgic favorite, now equipped with modern features like a remote start and engine revving via a key fob, keeping the spirit of this iconic sports car alive.

Toyota isn't to be outdone, unveiling a concept truck that combines sleek design with impressive size, catering to drivers' love for trucks and setting the stage for a memorable display at McCormick Place.

The Chicago Auto Show will run from Saturday, Feb. 10 until Monday, Feb. 19, at McCormick Place.