Chicago bakery donating half of cookie sales to Ukraine: 'We have to step up'

People all over Chicago have been impacted by the horrible images coming out of Ukraine, leaving many to wonder how they can help.

One business owner in Jefferson Park has found the perfect way to pitch in.

Last week, customers were celebrating Fat Tuesday by loading up on baked goods at Delightful Pastries on Lawrence Avenue.

Monday, as the talk turned to the Russian invasion, the bakery has come up with one sweet way to help the people of Ukraine - by once again enjoying some delicious pastries.

In an ongoing fundraiser all month, 50% of the sales of cookies and cupcakes - yellow and blue like the Ukrainian flag - will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.

They're also asking people to bring items like sleeping bags, flashlights, gloves, bandages and boots to the bakery, and they will deliver them to Saint Peter and Saint Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be shipped to Ukraine.

Bakery owner Dobra Bielinski said Americans and all people need to do what they can.

"If we just close our eyes and say it will sort itself out, that's a very bad way to take it. We have to step up to the plate. We have to be the torchlight for democracy. We have to be a torchlight for kindness, and we have to be a torchlight for helping people out. I think that's where America belongs," said Bielinski.

Customers responded, some hearing about the fundraiser and making a special trip to the bakery.

"I can't stop crying. And I can barely handle what has been going on with these people. I can't believe in 2022 that this is happening. It's beyond disgusting. That is why I came. I wish we could do more for them," said Rhonda Pepevnik.

"There was something on Facebook that I saw about the fundraiser they were doing for the war," said customer Jacob Chavez. "It is easy to give to someone who's helping so much."

As word spread about the fundraiser, the phone started ringing with orders for cupcakes and cookies.

Many regular customers coming in for a croissant or slice of quiche also left with yellow and blue treats and a good feeling for having contributed.