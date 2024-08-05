Man wanted for robbing bank, attempting to rob another one in Chicago: FBI
CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed one bank and attempted to rob another in Chicago last week.
At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, the FBI responded to an attempted bank robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 6430 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Dunning neighborhood.
At about 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Associated Bank at 1763 W. Howard Ave. in Rogers Park.
Authorities believe the same man was involved in both incidents.
In each incident, the suspect made a verbal demand for funds and implied he had a handgun.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-nine to six-feet with a thin build.
He was wearing a red-checkered button-down shirt in the Aug. 2 incident and a khaki or yellow-button-down shirt in the Aug. 3 incident. He was also wearing a blue bucket or fishing hat, black sunglasses and dark denim. He fled the scene on foot and is currently at large.
No physical injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.