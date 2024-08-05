Man wanted for robbing bank, attempting to rob another one in Chicago: FBI

article

The FBI is searching for a man who allegedly robbed one bank and attempted to rob another in Chicago last week.

At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, the FBI responded to an attempted bank robbery at the Huntington Bank located at 6430 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Dunning neighborhood.

At about 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Associated Bank at 1763 W. Howard Ave. in Rogers Park.

Authorities believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

In each incident, the suspect made a verbal demand for funds and implied he had a handgun.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-nine to six-feet with a thin build.

He was wearing a red-checkered button-down shirt in the Aug. 2 incident and a khaki or yellow-button-down shirt in the Aug. 3 incident. He was also wearing a blue bucket or fishing hat, black sunglasses and dark denim. He fled the scene on foot and is currently at large.

No physical injuries were reported.