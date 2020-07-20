Chicago bars won't be allowed to serve alcohol indoors starting Friday, Lightfoot announces

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will tighten restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms as a "precautionary move" after a surge of COVID-19 cases locally and around the country.

Starting Friday, Chicago bars without a food license will not be able serve customers indoors. The maximum party size at restaurants and bars will be reduced to six people.

The regulations come weeks after Chicago entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Among the other changes being implemented Friday are:

Indoor fitness class size will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted (shaves, facials, etc.)

Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five per unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.

“We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases,” Lightfoot said in the statement. “While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread.”

Check out the full statement from the mayor's office below:

This story is developing...