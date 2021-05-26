Chicago beaches officially reopening Friday, Pride Parade to return in October

The wait is over.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District have given the green light for 22 Chicago beaches to reopen Friday, just in time for the holiday weekend.

"It's about time," said Maria-Paz Shariff of Lakeview. "It's nice for everyone to get out of their house and be free."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Friday will mark the first time Chicago beaches have opened for public use since September 2nd of 2019, though many people were already soaking up the sun at Montrose Beach on Wednesday.

"I think they've already been open," said Greg Huddlestun of Chicago. "But it's nice that it's official."

Mayor Lightfoot calls the reopening a "result of the tremendous progress" made to slow the spread of COVID-19, but she still encourages people to be safe and get vaccinated.

"Let's be safe, let's be smart," said Alonzo Williams, Chief Program Officer with the Chicago Park District. "And let's make sure that we can continue to enjoy these resources."

Shafiq Shariff of Lakeview says it will be nice to have people slowly regain a sense of normalcy, but says people have to be careful.

"I'm hoping that enough people in Chicago are vaccinated so the danger to at least them is lower," said Shariff. "And I hope anyone who's not, is responsible."

Juneway, Roger, Howard, and Fargo beaches will remain closed to the public due to high lake levels and erosion.

Also on Wednesday, another major Chicago announcement: the 2021 Chicago Pride Parade will march on this October 3rd.

"We're really excited," said Sandy Arriaza of Chicago.

The parade, which was canceled last year, normally happens the last Sunday in June. This year, the parade was pushed to the fall because of COVID safety precautions.

"The October date, it's the beginning of LGBT history month which is a nice way to start," said Tim Frye, Chicago Pride Parade Coordinator. "And also, it gives as much time as we possibly can before the snow falls for everything to become as safe as possible."

Advertisement

The 2022 Pride Parade is already scheduled for Sunday, June 26th.