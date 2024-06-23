'The Bean' reopens in downtown Chicago after months of renovations

Chicago's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as "The Bean," reopened to the public Sunday.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced that construction has been completed at Grainger Plaza, the area surrounding Cloud Gate, in Millennium Park.

Construction on the 20-year-old park began in August 2023 and included renovations to make the plaza more accessible. The upgrades included new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, and a waterproofing system.

Additional improvements to the surrounding landscape are scheduled for the next few weeks. The work should not limit access to Cloud Gate.

Millennium Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.