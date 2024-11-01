Chicago Bears Coat Drive kicks off with goal of collecting 20,000 jackets

The Brief The Chicago Bears, The Salvation Army and Shur-way Movers are aiming to collect 20,000 coats this year to provide winter warmth for those in need. Starting Nov. 12, individuals can contact local Salvation Army centers to receive a voucher redeemable for a coat at Salvation Army stores.



The 36th Annual Chicago Bears Coat Drive kicked off at all Chicago area Jewel-Osco stores today.

The fall tradition is a partnership between the Bears, The Salvation Army and Shur-way Movers.

Former Chicago Bear Jerry Azumah has watched the effort grow for decades.

"When I first started playing back in ‘99, I got involved in it, just spearheading the initiative and getting coats to the community," Azumah said.

He was back in the game today at a North Side Jewel-Osco helping spread the word.

"It’s day one. It’s the beginning. I know it’s empty now, but over the decades, we’ve raised thousands and thousands of coats, and really helped the less fortunate in the community," Azumah said.

All 189 Chicago area Jewel-Osco stores are participating.

"The customers absolutely step up and we have a great customer base. We just love all the support. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling giving back," said Myrian Phelps, a Jewel-Osco service specialist.

After collecting more than 18,000 last year, this year’s goal is 20,000.

If you or someone you know needs a coat, Salvation Army Major KK Matthews said to contact a local corp community center in your neighborhood, and you can receive a voucher, after Nov. 12, that they can redeem at a Salvation Army family store.

"They get to pick. It’s like kids in a candy shop," Matthews said, citing a huge variety of stylish and warm winter coats.

For more information, go to chicagobears.com/coatdrive