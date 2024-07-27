Chicago Bears NFL Fan of the Year contest returns

It's almost football season, and that means the Chicago Bears are looking for their 2024 Fan of the Year.

Now in its fifth year, the program recognizes and celebrates the most extraordinary fans who inspire others with their love for the Bears and the game of football.

Die-hard Bears fans can nominate themselves or another deserving supporter by visiting NFL.com/FanOfTheYear and completing the application process. Submissions will be judged on passion, enthusiasm, and dedication to the Chicago Bears, along with the nominee's inspirational story and community involvement.

The application window closes on Monday, Sept. 30, with winners from each NFL team being revealed throughout Weeks 7-9 of the 2024 season.

Each team's Fan of the Year will receive a VIP Super Bowl LIX experience in New Orleans, including tickets, travel, accommodations, and exclusive access. The ultimate NFL Fan of the Year, announced at NFL Honors, will represent their team on one of the biggest stages in football.

The Bears have a strong history in the program, previously recognizing Shameka Leach (2023), Corey Schieler (2022), Destiny Blackmon (2021), and Paul Videtich (2020) as exemplary fans and pillars within the Chicago community.