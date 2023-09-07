Chicago's Black Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend

The 8th Annual Black Restaurant Week is set to kick off this Sunday, coinciding with the conclusion of Taste of Chicago.

Thirty-five restaurants across Greater Chicago will participate in this two-week event, providing a platform for African-American-owned eateries to showcase their culinary offerings.

Organizers emphasize that Black Restaurant Week is more than just a local event; it's part of a larger campaign that encompasses the entire Midwest.

"Black Restaurant Week, our campaign theme is more than just a week, we love to be able to highlight these amazing culinary professionals and they're also part of our bigger campaign, the Midwest. They're learning about restaurants throughout the entire region," said Derek Robinson.

To kick off the event, there will be a mixer on September 11, and Black Restaurant Week will run through Sunday, September 24.