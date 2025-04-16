Chicago Blues Festival announces 2025 lineup

The Brief The Chicago Blues Festival will return June 5-8. Headlining this year’s lineup are Mavis Staples and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.



The City of Chicago has announced the lineup for the 2025 Chicago Blues Festival with GRAMMY-winning artist Mavis Staples to headline.

The festival will return June 5-8 with free live performances at multiple venues across the city.

This year's lineup showcases a mix of legendary performers, contemporary stars and rising local talent, keeping the city's blues legacy alive and thriving.

"The Blues Festival is a true celebration of our city's deep-rooted musical heritage," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From Millennnium Park to Maxwell Street, this festival honors the past, celebrates the present, and nutures the future of Chicago blues."

Headlining this year’s lineup are GRAMMY-winning icon and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, who will perform on Sunday, June 8; blues guitar virtuoso Christone "Kingfish" Ingram on Saturday, June 7; and a special B.B. King Centennial Tribute on Friday, June 6.

For full event details, artist lineups, and schedules, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us