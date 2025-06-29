Chicago boater missing since April found dead by Wisconsin Dells police

The Brief Wisconsin Dells police found a Chicago boater Francesco L. Di Filippo, 20, who had been missing since April after his boat capsized on the Wisconsin River and amid volatile water conditions. Filippo was found dead at the scene, near Newport Beach on Sunday.



Wisconsin Dells police found a Chicago boater dead who had been missing since April after his boat capsized on the Wisconsin River and amid volatile water conditions.

At 2:13 p.m., the Lake Delton Police and Delton Fire Department were dispatched to an area near Newport Beach for a body in the water. The individual was identified as the missing boater, Francesco L. Di Filippo, 20, who had been missing since April 3.

He was a second-year student at Wright College enjoying his spring break with his grandfather.

"The Wisconsin Dells Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the Di Filippo/Schultz family. While tragic, we hope that the recovery of Francesco provides a measure of closure for them," the department said in a statement.

Francesco L. Di Fillippo, 20, of Chicago, was identified as the boater who went missing in the Wisconsin River on April 3, 2025. (Wisconsin Dells Police Department)

The backstory:

Authorities learned the board had capsized in the afternoon on the Wisconsin River near the Kilbourn Dam with three individuals onboard, according to the Wisconsin Dells police.

One of the individuals was able to swim safely to shore.

Several local agencies assisted with the search for the other two boaters.

On April 4, the body of one of the boaters was found in the river and recovered. He was later identified as Luis F. Di Filippo, 75, of Chicago, according to police.

RELATED: Chicago boater dies, another missing in Wisconsin River, police say

What they're saying:

Family members described Luis, a seasoned boater, as simply wanting to enjoy spring break with his grandsons.

"I don't think he knew the water levels were so high," said Lina Schultz about her father, Luis.

"Life will never be the same without him," Schultz said. "He was the most caring 20-year-old you ever came across. He never said no. Family always came first."

Giovanni Mills, who was also on the boat, said the vessel began to spin and take on water before capsizing. Mills swam to shore, while Luis's body resurfaced the next day.

Family members said Luis, who was married to his wife Sandra for 48 years, leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.

The family expressed gratitude for the community's support and the efforts of search crews.