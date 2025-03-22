Chicago man arrested after boy, 8, shot and killed on South Side, police say

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy on the city’s South Side last Thursday.

What we know:

Derrick Taylor, 32, of Chicago, was charged with child endangerment and possession of a weapon as a felon, according to Chicago police.

It appeared he was not actually charged with shooting the child.

The backstory:

The charges stemmed from a shooting in which the 8-year-old boy was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured in the 1400 block of East. 71st Place in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 8-year-old boy was struck on the left side of his head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he died. He was identified as Josiah Hooker, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 5-year-old had a graze wound to his head and was also taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It was still unclear exactly what the circumstances of the shooting were.

Police did not say if anyone was charged with actually shooting the children.

It was also unclear if the gun involved belonged to Taylor.