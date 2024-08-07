Chicago braces for DNC with increased security and street closures

Chicago residents living near the United Center and McCormick Place attended virtual information sessions on Wednesday about the potential impacts of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on their neighborhoods.

The Secret Service, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and representatives from city agencies also visited residents in the area to provide them with information.

A perimeter has been defined around both the United Center and McCormick Place. Areas have been filled with security checkpoints that ban cars in certain areas and re-route buses.

The city is expecting 5,000 delegates, 15,000 media members and 50,000 visitors to descend on Chicago for the convention.

Su Taquería El Rey Del Taco, a restaurant near the United Center, has been preparing for the influx of visitors as much as possible.

"Well, we're kind of excited to be on this, we're ready and prepared for everything. We've been preparing for the last few weeks," employee Cristian Garcia said. "Well, we're definitely like adding more seats outside, we're stocking up."

Street closures around McCormick Place will begin on Aug. 16 and more closures will follow around the United Center in the days leading up to the convention.

The DNC begins on Aug. 19.