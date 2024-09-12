Chicago braces for celebratory chaos this weekend as Mexican Independence Day festivities begin

The Brief Mexican Independence Day events, including "El Grito" Fest and the 26th Street Parade, start this weekend in Chicago. Large crowds may cause downtown gridlock; no street closures are planned, but expect longer commutes. Residents and workers can access homes and jobs with a driver’s license or ID if street closures occur.



Chicago is home to one of the largest Mexican American communities in the country, and this weekend, Mexican pride will be on full display.

If you live or work downtown, you've likely already seen Mexican flags draped on cars.

Mexican Independence Day falls on Monday, Sept. 16, but celebrations have already begun and will continue to ramp up.

Chicago Police Department officials in the First District said they anticipate large crowds and caravans that could gridlock parts of downtown as early as Friday evening.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications isn't planning to shut down any streets but is encouraging residents to prepare for longer commutes.

Several events are planned to celebrate Mexican culture, including "El Grito" Fest in Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday. Setup for the event began Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday, the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade will be held in Little Village at noon. More than 400,000 spectators are expected.

"It's very special to be able to honor this tradition and to see the representation of all of the Mexican traditions that we celebrate in our culture," said Executive Director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Aguilar. "It's going to be a beautiful display of colors and dance and horses, so it's very exciting. I encourage people to attend these celebrations, to really enjoy these moments with their families and to celebrate our culture and our identity respectfully."

If street closures are needed, they will likely be concentrated within the boundaries of the event areas.

Residents and workers will still be able to access their homes and jobs at various entry points by showing their driver’s license or employee ID.