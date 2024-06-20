Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts to President Biden's immigration order

For the first time, Mayor Brandon Johnson made comments on President Joe Biden's recent immigration order, targeted toward spouses of U.S. citizens.

Johnson applauded Biden’s move on immigration policies Thursday morning alongside other political leaders.

"It is very clear that the City of Chicago, and really surrounding counties, Cook County in particular, are well positioned to benefit economically because of the freedom, quite frankly, that will come as a result," Johnson said.

On Tuesday, President Biden unveiled his executive authority by establishing the "Action to Keep Immigrant Families Together" policy. This would ease restrictions on an estimated half a million immigrants, allowing them to gain citizenship instead of needing a green card. More specifically, for those who don’t have legal status but who are married to U.S. citizens. This new order would also allow their children an easier pathway to citizenship.

Chicago Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, whose own husband is a DACA recipient and has been applying for citizenship for years, called this policy life changing.

"Families will not have to choose between separation and being able to live out of the shadows. It is going to make a significant impact, not just for that family, but we know for the fabric of our community, and we're very grateful for that step forward," Ramirez said.

Johnson said even with these policies he wants more comprehensive immigration legislation as migrants stream into Chicago.

"The ultimate goal is resettlement. That's why you see the full force of government coming from the philanthropic community, the business community, the faith community. We're working hard to make sure that families are not staying in a cot in a warehouse. Listen, the challenge is still what it is. You have Trumpsters who are still trying to block the full expression for families who have already contributed to our society," Johnson said.

Chicago is busy creating temporary shelters for the migrants, more than 43,000 of whom have arrived in the city, due to its sanctuary city status in recent years.