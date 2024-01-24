Chicago brewery brews up 'Regeneration Station' beer with water from city's 'magic well'

It’s been called Chicago‘s fountain of youth, and now, a local brewery is about to turn some special water into a very special beer.

For nearly 90 years, Chicagoans have been flocking to a forest preserve water pump off of Irving Park Road in the Schiller Park Woods to fill bottles and jugs with unfiltered water from an aquifer 85 feet below.

When asked what was so special about the water, Nick Shterev said he doesn't care for the stuff in plastic bottles.

"Well, it’s nice to get water that’s fresh and rich from the Earth, rather than a plastic bottle," Shterev said.

But many believe the water has magical properties, improving health and vigor, which is why it’s been called the "magic well."

Recently, brewery founder Jeremiah Zimmer visited the magic well and pumped 200 gallons, which they poured into a brewing kettle to make "Regeneration Station," which is a 4.5-percent golden ale that will be available next month.

"Being able to use this water fresh out of a pump in the brewing process is what I think makes this special. Magic or not, I think this beer's gonna taste awesome, taste great. It’s going to be refreshing," said Zimmer.

They say even though it’s still fermenting, the mineral profile of the water shines through in the beer and while legally they can’t make any promises about health benefits, Justin Miller, the head Brewer at Hop Butcher Brewery, is hoping after drinking it, maybe he'll feel a little more spry.

They are not making a lot of this beer — only about 100 cases.

That is enough to serve only at the brewery on Lincoln Avenue when it’s released on Feb. 21.