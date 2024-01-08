Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of recent attempted sexual assaults

Chicago police issued a community alert to residents in the Bucktown and O'Hare neighborhoods on Monday warning them about recent attempted sexual assaults and robberies.

In each of the reported incidents, an offender approached the victim and attempted to sexually assault them. One of the victims said the offender stole their cell phone before fleeing.

Police say it happened at the following times and locations:

In the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue on Dec. 14 at 5:59 p.m.

In the 8600 block of West Byrn Mawr Avenue on Jan. 2 at 6:20 p.m.

In one of the incidents, the offender was described as a man in his 20s who weighs roughly 170–185 pounds and is 5-foot-7 to 6-foot. He was wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, black pants, white or gray shoes and a black and gray ski mask.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.