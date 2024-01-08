Same thieves responsible for burglarizing 8 Chicago liquor and retail stores

Chicago police are investigating after eight businesses were burglarized over the weekend.

In each incident, the offenders broke the windows and doors of either a liquor store or a retail store and took currency, liquor bottles, skin care products, clothing and electronics.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

3400 block of North Southport on Jan. 6 at 3:20 a.m.

2700 block of North Clark on Jan. 6 at 3:50 a.m.

3700 block of North Southport on Jan. 6 at 4:10 a.m.

3100 block of North Lincoln on Jan. 6 at 4:30 a.m.

1700 block of West Wilson on Jan. 7 at 5:47 a.m.

2100 block of West Chicago on Jan. 7 at 6:41 a.m.

3400 block of North Southport on Jan. 8 at 4:48 a.m.

100 block of North Peoria on Jan. 8 at 5 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.