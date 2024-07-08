2 teens shot, 1 fatally in Burnside

A teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday night.

Police said the two victims got into an argument with an unknown offender in Burnside near the 700 block of East 89th Street at 11:51 p.m.

The offender pulled a gun and shot both victims, an 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, several times.

The older victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The 16-year-old was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with two gunshot wounds.

No arrests were reported.