Video shows 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Chicago business burglary spree, police say

The Brief Several North Side businesses were broken into over the past month. The incidents span multiple neighborhoods, including West Ridge, Edgewater and Uptown. Chicago police are seeking tips in the case.



Chicago police say a series of early-morning burglaries has targeted businesses across several North Side neighborhoods in recent weeks.

What we know:

According to police, someone using a blunt object smashes or forces open the front doors of businesses in West Ridge, Edgewater and Uptown. Cash and cash registers were taken in the break-ins.

Police said the crimes took place at the following times and locations:

6300 Block of North Claremont, on January 9, 2026, at 3-4:30 a.m. (West Ridge)

6300 Block of North Artesian, on Jan 7, 2026, at 4:32 a.m. (West Ridge)

1100 Block of West Granville, on Jan 4, 2026, at 4:39 a.m. (Edgewater)

1100 Block of West Bryn Mawr, on Jan 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. (Edgewater)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan 2, 2026, at 5:38 a.m. (Uptown)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan 2, 2026, at 5:28 a.m. (Uptown)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Dec 14, 2025, at 2:54 a.m. (Uptown)

Police describe the suspect as a Black male believed to be between 16 and 25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, a black facemask and gloves. They said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.