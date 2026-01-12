Video shows 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Chicago business burglary spree, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police say a series of early-morning burglaries has targeted businesses across several North Side neighborhoods in recent weeks.
What we know:
According to police, someone using a blunt object smashes or forces open the front doors of businesses in West Ridge, Edgewater and Uptown. Cash and cash registers were taken in the break-ins.
Police said the crimes took place at the following times and locations:
- 6300 Block of North Claremont, on January 9, 2026, at 3-4:30 a.m. (West Ridge)
- 6300 Block of North Artesian, on Jan 7, 2026, at 4:32 a.m. (West Ridge)
- 1100 Block of West Granville, on Jan 4, 2026, at 4:39 a.m. (Edgewater)
- 1100 Block of West Bryn Mawr, on Jan 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. (Edgewater)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan 2, 2026, at 5:38 a.m. (Uptown)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan 2, 2026, at 5:28 a.m. (Uptown)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Dec 14, 2025, at 2:54 a.m. (Uptown)
Police describe the suspect as a Black male believed to be between 16 and 25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, a black facemask and gloves. They said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.