Chicago police warn businesses about robberies in these 3 neighborhoods

Police released new video footage showing suspects involved in a string of robberies at businesses in Chicago’s Austin, North Lawndale and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

5200 block of West Chicago Avenue on June 27, 2024, at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of West Monroe between June 28 and 29, 2024, between 7:30 p.m. to 7:55 a.m.

4800 block of West Fulton Street on July 17, 2024, at 1:16 a.m.

4700 block of West Lake Street on July 18-19, 2024 6:30 p.m.-8:00 a.m.

3900 block of West Cermak Road on July 21, 2024, 2:07 a.m.

400 block of South Laramie Avenue, July 23, 2024, between 3:30-3:45 a.m.

3700 block of West Roosevelt Road on July 25, 2024, 3:21 a.m.

In the robberies, the suspects broke through the front window or door of the business and stole money from a cash register or from an ATM.

Police are searching for about seven suspects who were seen wearing hoodies, gloves and face masks during the incidents.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.