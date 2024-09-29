4 injured in car crash on Chicago's SW Side

Four people were injured in a two-car crash in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the crash happened around 1:43 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Archer Avenue.

A white SUV traveling eastbound collided with a beige SUV heading westbound.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Two passengers in the same vehicle were taken to Christ Hospital. All three individuals were listed in fair condition.

The driver of the beige SUV was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for observation and is in fair condition.

No citations have been issued as police investigate the cause of the accident.