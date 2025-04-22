Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to help elect new pope after Francis' death

The Brief Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago will help elect the next pope, marking his first time participating in a papal conclave. The death of Pope Francis has sparked mourning among Catholics, with memorials and prayers held at Holy Name Cathedral. Cupich, who was elevated by Francis, called the loss personal and will leave for Vatican meetings after presiding over a public memorial Wednesday.



Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich is going to help elect the next pope. It will be his first conclave.

He said he would be an observer but Cupich is part of the inner circle of Pope Francis, who elevated him to the position of Archbishop of Chicago.

At Holy Name Cathedral, the pope was remembered at mass. Cupich said the loss of Pope Francis was personal for him and a loss for the Church.

The Cardinal will be the main presider over a public memorial service at Holy Name Wednesday at 10 a.m.

He said this was a time of deep sorrow but acknowledged the blessing that the world had Francis as pope.

Catholics said they are interested in the selection of the next pope while they are in mourning. Outside Holy Name Cathedral, the seat of the Chicago Archdiocese, Chicagoan Julie Harron said she hopes the Cardinals who choose the next pope "will take the Church in a positive direction."

A French tourist said he heard the news and felt personally affected by it. He went to church to say a prayer for the pope. A Korean church group from Omaha, Nebraska coincidentally had scheduled a special service at Holy Name and planned to pray for Pope Francis.

What they're saying:

Californian Jeannette Rosas said she is interested in the pope selection process but is still experiencing sorrow.

"I think we definitely have to grieve a little bit. It's an uncertain time for sure because after someone so wonderful, you wonder if it's possible again sometimes. That's the beauty about the Catholic faith, it's based on God and the fact that you're trusting him to lead you in the right direction," Rosas said.

The church is in a nine-day mourning period.

Cupich is scheduled to leave Chicago Wednesday to participate in meetings in the Vatican and the conclave.