Chicago celebrates Italian American heritage with 72nd Annual Columbus Day Parade

The Italian American community in Chicago will come together to celebrate their heritage with the 72nd annual Columbus Day Parade.

The day will begin with a mass at The Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, followed by a poignant procession in Arrigo Park, where a wreath-laying ceremony will honor Italian American war veterans.

The grand parade begins at 11:45 a.m. on the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive, winding its way south to Van Buren Street.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 10: Participants pass by the N. State Street during the annual Columbus Day parade in Chicago, IL, USA on October 10, 2016. The annual event celebrates the day that Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas in 1492.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans (JCCIA) invites all to join in the festivities. The theme of this year's parade is, "Bridging gaps, celebrating our heritage and protecting our culture."

The parade will feature marching bands, floats, and traditional Italian folk dancers, showcasing the diversity of the community.

