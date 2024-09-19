Chicago City Council pushes for special meeting as debate over ShotSpotter intensifies

The debate over ShotSpotter, Chicago's gunshot detection technology, is set to continue as some City Council members push for a special meeting at City Hall.

The move comes after Mayor Brandon Johnson reiterated his commitment to ending the use of the technology, despite the City Council's recent vote to preserve it.

ShotSpotter, a system designed to alert police to the sound of gunfire, has been both praised and criticized.

Proponents argue that it enables officers to respond quickly to shootings, even when no 911 call is made. However, critics, including Mayor Johnson, claim that the technology is costly and often inaccurate, sometimes directing police to locations where no crime has occurred.

Mayor Johnson also pointed out that other cities have discontinued the use of ShotSpotter.

In an effort to override Johnson’s opposition, the City Council passed a new ordinance that circumvents the mayor's authority, granting power to the police superintendent to extend the ShotSpotter contract, which is set to expire on Sunday.

Following hours of heated debate, Johnson declared the ordinance illegal and announced his intention to veto it.

"His unwillingness to do that is going to set up communities not just for failure but for fatalities. Over the last 14 months, since January 2023 to present, 1,976 lives have been saved by gunshot technology detection when no 911 call was placed," said 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez.

Lopez added that just this week, ShotSpotter alerted police to a mass shooting at 51st and Laflin, where four people were shot and wounded in a health facility.

The fate of ShotSpotter in Chicago remains uncertain, as both sides brace for another round in the ongoing battle over the future of the technology.

Supporters of the technology have indicated they are ready to defend it in court if necessary.

ShotSpotter has proposed a discounted extension to give the city more time to explore other vendors.