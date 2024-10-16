Chicago City Council questions CPS CEO on budget crisis, tensions with Mayor Johnson

The Brief CPS CEO Pedro Martinez faced tough questions from aldermen over financial issues and his conflict with Mayor Brandon Johnson. Martinez opposed a $300M loan, warning it would harm CPS financially, while aldermen felt sidelined in decisions. Concerns arose about keeping under-enrolled schools open, with mixed opinions on potential closures.



There was a heated hearing at City Hall on Wednesday as council members questioned the head of Chicago Public Schools about the district's financial problems and his growing battle with Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"There has to be some accountability to not just the public, but to us," said Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th Ward.

Saying they feel like they’ve been shut out of the decision-making, aldermen heard from Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez about the ongoing budget problems plaguing CPS.

Mayor Brandon Johnson reportedly demanded Martinez's resignation after he refused to take out a short-term, high-interest $300 million loan to pay for anticipated teacher raises and a growing budget hole.

"It would put the district in such financial distress that it would put even more pressure on the city. And frankly, in my opinion, give the state an excuse to continue to not fulfill their responsibility," Martinez said.

Notably absent at the meeting were both the outgoing members of the Chicago School Board, who resigned under pressure from Mayor Johnson, and the replacement board slated by the mayor.

"I can't begin to frame my frustration that there are no members of the board of education here. None of the outgoing members. None of the incoming members. They were all invited," said Ald. Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward.

Some aldermen also questioned why CPS is keeping open schools that are virtually empty, including Douglass High School with just 39 students.

"Walgreens is closing 1,200 stores because those stores are underperforming. So they had to make a business decision that if they're gonna stay afloat, they're gonna have to restructure," said Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward.

"Yes, class sizes are very small. But again, for me, I would ask let's change the conversation of what could be possible at Douglass High School to really attract children to go there," Martinez responded.

And at least one alderman demanded that not a single school be closed for any reason.

"Schools are not factories. Schools are the safe haven our children need so they can develop their true potential," said Byron Sigcho Lopez, 25th Ward.