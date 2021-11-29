Chicago city leaders announce preparations for winter weather

With meteorological winter right around the corner, city officials have a message for residents: we are prepared.

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders gathered at the new salt dome at Grand Avenue and Rockwell Street in the West Town neighborhood.

The structure can store 60,000 tons of salt, which was previously exposed to all of the elements.

Other improvements include new salt-spreaders and four front-end loaders, which will help quickly clear the streets when the big first snow falls.

Lightfoot also stressed the city has warming centers and emergency communications systems ready to go should the need arise.

"During extreme weather these critical city services, among others, will be available around the clock, seven days a week. And when it comes to outreach, we know that we will continue to expand our reach across every community in our city, ensuring seniors, individuals living with disabilities, and other vulnerable residents, particularly those experiencing homelessness, receive the support needed to make sure they are able to survive in the cold weather," Lightfoot said.

In addition, the city's annual winter parking ban goes into effect Wednesday morning at 3 a.m., so make sure your car is in a safe place or it could get towed.