Chicago college student hit by concrete from Wicker Park building still hospitalized, had brain surgery

A senior at Columbia College says she was hospitalized for two weeks and had to have brain surgery after falling debris from a Wicker Park building struck her in the head on April 6.

According to her lawyers, Annie Wheeler, 22, was walking back from her usual Blue Line CTA stop and was in the crosswalk by a building located at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave. when she was struck by concrete that fell from the building.

Wheeler says she is no longer able to attend her graduation in May, and will be returning to her family's home out of state after she is released from the hospital.

Annie Wheeler, 22

"What I know is this. My injury that day has completely uprooted my life and changed the trajectory of my life. This hurts far beyond the already intense physical pain, as my entire world is also changing now as I leave everything in Chicago, my circle of friends and my community and all the plans I had for my future. This tragedy at that building was clearly going to happen to someone. It was me," said Wheeler.

Wheeler's law firm, Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, claims the "near fatal injury" could have been prevented and is likely the result of the building owner’s disregard for safety.

According to the legal team’s preliminary investigation, the Chicago Department of Buildings notified the building owner in March to erect scaffolding and make emergency repairs to the "crumbling" structure. Wheeler's attorneys say the owner appears to have taken shortcuts, which led to the injury.

Annie Wheeler

"There is never an excuse for a shortcut to safety and it was clear the owner did not make proper or timely repairs, leading to this needless and nearly fatal injury. This 22-year-old student is facing significant medical challenges and her life has been meaningfully changed because of this clear and utter disregard for safety," Founding Partner of Romanucci & Blandin Antonio M. Romanucci said in a statement.

Neighbors in Wicker Park say the building had been crumbling for weeks, according to the law firm.

"If the owner of this property had taken the proper precautions, our client would be celebrating her college graduation in a few weeks and walking across the stage to get her diploma. The owner’s selfish negligence has taken that from her and it’s not clear what her future will look like. We are proud to fight for the justice this young woman deserves," Partner of Romanucci & Blandin Bruno R. Marasso said in a statement.

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago Scaffolding Inc. for a statement on this lawsuit. FOX 32 has also tried to receive more information about the building's owner in order to get a response and statement from them as well.