Oscar winner, Chicago native Common weighs in on city's latest developments

Oscar-Winner and noted Chicagoan Common stars in the new Apple TV+ series "Silo" premiering this week.

The iconic rapper and actor sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the new series – but also about the latest developments in the city, including the mayoral runoff and the announcement of the Democratic National Convention choosing Chicago.

Common says he is very excited about the direction Chicago is heading in.

"You don’t understand the joy I feel for our city right now," Common said. "We know that Chicago has been going through some really difficult, tough times. We have a new Mayor, I supported this Mayor because I believe that he cares about the people of the city."

In regard to the upcoming DNC, Common added, "To get the DNC – just know, I was out there in Washington bidding for us to get it!"

Common can be seen in the new series "Silo" streaming Friday, May 5th on Apple TV+.