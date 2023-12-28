Chicago-area company seeks donations of shipping materials for sustainable reuse mission

After the holidays, you likely have a bunch of boxes and other shipping materials left over.

Well, a local charity is urging all of us not to throw them out.

One of the three "R's" of eco-friendly living is "reuse." That's exactly what "EcoShip" does with shipping materials.

"We have a pretty large list of accepted items. The main thing that we continue to tell individuals is everything does have to be clean and in reusable condition just because these items aren't recycled by us or any other company. They're, you know, provided to other businesses or individuals for reuse," said Aleksandra Plewa, EcoShip Founder and CEO.

Reusing shipping materials reduces how much of it ends up in landfills and the amount of water, energy, and raw materials used in making them new.

If you'd like to help, check out EcoShip.org.