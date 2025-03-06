Where to find Chicago's best Lenten Fish Frys in the city and suburbs

The Brief Parishes across the Archdiocese of Chicago will hold Fish Frys every Friday from March 7 to April 11, 2025. The events offer a meat-free meal option for Catholics observing Lent, which began on March 5 with Ash Wednesday. A variety of parishes are participating, with dates, times, and locations listed below.



The Lenten season, which began on March 5, is a 40-day period of reflection, prayer, and fasting leading up to Easter.

During Lent, many Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays to honor the sacrifice of Christ.

The backstory:

Fish Frys have become a popular tradition, providing a community gathering spot and a meat-free meal option.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is keeping this tradition alive with Fish Frys hosted at various parishes throughout the area. Events will take place on Fridays from March 7 through April 11, 2025.

Participating Parishes and Fish Fry Details

St. Albert the Great Parish, 8000 Linder Ave., Burbank

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

(708) 423-0321

St. Alphonsus Parish, Festival Hall, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago

March 14, 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

(773) 525-0709

St. Andrew Parish, St. Andrew Gymnasium, 1658 W. Addison St., Chicago

March 7, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.

(773) 525-3016

Assumption Parish, Parish Hall, 323 W. Illinois St., Chicago

March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.

(312) 644-0036

St. Brigid Parish, St. Patrick School Boehm Center, 15020 W. Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth

March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.

(847) 244-4161

St. Edward Parish, Buckley Hall, 4343 W. Sunnyside Ave., Chicago

March 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

(773) 545-6496

Holy Family Parish, Gymnasium, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, from 5 to 6:45 p.m.

(847) 359-0042

Little Flower Parish, St. Dismas’ Hunter Hall, 2600 Sunset Ave., Waukegan

March 14, April 11, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

(847) 623-5050

Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish, Brian Barry Gym, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge

March 7, 14, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

(847) 825-3153

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Casey Hall, 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

March 7, at 6:30 p.m.

(773) 249-7080

Prince of Peace Parish, Parish Life Center Gym, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa

Fish Frys: March 7, 21, April 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Bread and Soup: March 14, 28, April 11, at 6 p.m.

(847) 356-4161

St. Monica and St. Rosalie Parish, Beyenka Hall, 5115 N. Mont Clare Ave., Chicago

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.

(773) 763-1661

For the full list and the latest updates, visit the Archdiocese of Chicago’s website at: Lenten Events.