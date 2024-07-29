Chicago cooling centers open this week to provide heat relief

Cooling centers opened across Chicago on Monday as the city braces for a week-long heatwave.

Over 250 cooling locations will be open through Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout the week with heat indices expected to reach over 100 degrees.

The following centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Avenue

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Avenue

The Garfield Service Center is open 24/7 for those needing shelter placement. The Department of Family and Support Services will deploy street outreach teams across the city, as well.

Residents can also seek shelter from the heat at city colleges, including the following locations:

Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday

Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday

Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

Malcolm X: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 5 pm

Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday

Truman: Monday – Friday 8 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Closed Sunday

Wright: Monday-Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday

Chicago public libraries, pools and splash pads around the city will be open to provide heat relief.

During the heatwave, residents are encouraged to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Keep electric lights off or turned down

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers

Do not leave anyone, including pets, in a parked car

For more information about Chicago cooling centers, call 311.