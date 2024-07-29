Chicago cooling centers open this week to provide heat relief
CHICAGO - Cooling centers opened across Chicago on Monday as the city braces for a week-long heatwave.
Over 250 cooling locations will be open through Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout the week with heat indices expected to reach over 100 degrees.
The following centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
- Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Avenue
- King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
- North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Avenue
- South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Avenue
- Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Avenue
The Garfield Service Center is open 24/7 for those needing shelter placement. The Department of Family and Support Services will deploy street outreach teams across the city, as well.
Residents can also seek shelter from the heat at city colleges, including the following locations:
- Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am – 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday
- Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday
- Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm
- Malcolm X: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 5 pm
- Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday
- Truman: Monday – Friday 8 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm, Closed Sunday
- Wright: Monday-Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday
Chicago public libraries, pools and splash pads around the city will be open to provide heat relief.
During the heatwave, residents are encouraged to:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open
- Keep electric lights off or turned down
- Minimize use of your oven and stove
- Wear loose, light, cotton clothing
- Take cool baths and showers
- Do not leave anyone, including pets, in a parked car
For more information about Chicago cooling centers, call 311.