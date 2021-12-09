Chicago cop arrested after 29-year-old woman found dead inside Belmont Cragin home

A Chicago police officer was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman who was found dead in a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood at about 10:10 a.m. to conduct a well-being check.

After entering the home, police say officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her chin.

Andris Wofford

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has been identified as Andris Bwofford.

The CPD officer is being questioned by Area Five detectives, and has been relieved of police powers.

No further details were immediately available.